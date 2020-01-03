Syida and Colton are first babies of 2020

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Syida became the first new baby of the new year born at Hi-Desert Medical Center on Wednesday.
Syida is the daughter of Ashley Robles and Ryan Lopez. She make her entrance at 3:48 p.m.
She was welcomed into the world by her parents and her older sister, Olivia, who is 4. Syida’s older sister reported that she was happy to have a little sister.
Robles, a Joshua Tree resident, has lived in the area for 11 years. “My grandpa had a home out here,” she explained.
The first baby of 2020 at the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital came into the world at 8:59 a.m. Thursday.
Parents Ivey and Sgt. Zachary Gutheinz were delighted at the birth of their baby boy, Colton Saul, who weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 inches.
Sgt. Gutheinz is an instructor at the Marine Corps Communications-Electronics School aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
