I’
ve inhabited the Mojave Desert my entire life, and in my 17 years, I’ve grown to largely appreciate the “wasteland” we call home. Analogous to any other true desert kid, I grew up playing in the washes across the street from my house and naming the families of horned lizards that visited in the evenings. However, to most outsiders the Mojave is insignificant, a blank canvas waiting to soak up the paint of power lines and strip mines. They don’t see the shy coyote at dawn or dusk, or the ambitious jumping cactus waiting to greet its next passerby.
The Mojave’s identity as we know it is dictated by Joshua Tree National Park. Thousands from around the globe flock to our tiny town annually to experience a little chunk of what we know and love. Befriending a few tourists for a brief time, answering their questions, and welcoming them into our not-so-hidden home allows me to remember some of my early memories from when I first discovered the vast beauty of our national park.
One such memory is from when I was 7 years old, climbing between low sitting rocks and hiking the Lost Horse Mine Trail for the first time. As any 7-year-old would, I enjoyed the idea of a hike but not the act of it. However, the excitement of not knowing what I might see or experience pushed me to continue on despite the violent afternoon sun. Finally, overwhelmed with fulfillment, I reached the end of the trail. I marveled at the ruins of the mine, wondering who was here before me, when they came, when they left, and what they might have thought about. I wish for all first time visitors to explore our desert with the same childlike curiosity. Early experiences like these rooted in me the fact that the Mojave is full of stories. It’s just a matter of dusting off the surface to find them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.