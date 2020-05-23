If you would like to attend church but feel you can’t because of the coronavirus guidelines, Godwin Christian Fellowship, 6389 Godwin Road at Twentynine Palms Highway, has the answer! They hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Attendees remain in their vehicles throughout the service, which lasts no longer than an hour. For more information, contact Pastor Max Rossi at Mrossi121@yahoo.com or (831) 234-6848 or Brother Wally Currie at (760) 449-8683.
Since the birthstone for May is the emerald and the flower is the lily-of-the-valley, we send Rainbows-of-Emeralds-and-Lilies-of-the-Valley to Curtis Johnson and Barbara Finnegan who celebrate their special days this week. Happy birthday, Barbara and Curtis!
Besides our local birthdays, some celebrities celebrating this week are actor Bronson Pinchot (61); former U.S. Senator, comedian, actor and writer Al Franken (69); former baseball player Tommy John (77); and actress Joan Collins (86).
Karen’s Commentary: My allergy symptoms this year are the worst I can ever remember but I think I say the same thing every year. I normally take one over-the-counter oral medication pretty much year-around and a second nasal-spray medication whenever the first one doesn’t do the job and when things get REALLY bad, with no relief from either medication, I take a trip to my doctor’s office for an injection that finally does the trick. This year, it’s a bit different because injections can’t be given over the phone so I called the office and spoke to a very knowledgeable P.A. who works in the same office as my P.A. and she prescribed some eye drops. I had very little faith that they would work, but lo and behold, they really are helping! To sum things up, I may be griping, but I am very, very grateful that I do not live in the last century when these and other medications weren’t even available. I can’t even imagine just having to suffer through all kinds of medical problems with no chance of any relief at all. Guess I’m really spoiled, as we all are nowadays.
Don’t forget to check our Wonder Valley website www.wondervalley.org every now and then to find out of any happenings in our area. Granted, there is not much going on right now anywhere, but you never know what you’ll see on the website. Ken and Teresa Sitz do a great job of keeping people informed!
Handy Hint: To prevent eggshells from cracking, add a pinch of salt to the water before hard-boiling.
Today’s Thought: I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it dawned on me.
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
