Joshua trees recommended for threatened species listing

MORONGO BASIN — The Joshua trees that help define the landscape of the Hi-Desert are being recommended for classification as a threatened species by state officials, marking a huge leap toward long-term conservation of the quirky, iconic plant.
The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the California Fish and Game Commission to protect Joshua trees under the California Endangered Species Act on Oct. 15, 2019.
This petition comes after WildEarth Guardians, a nonprofit from Denver, Colorado, tried to get Joshua trees listed as a federal endangered species in 2015. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service denied the petition last year.
According to both groups, the trees are threatened by climate change and habitat destruction from urban sprawl and other development in their Mojave Desert home.
“The California Endangered Species Act may be the only hope for saving these iconic symbols of the Mojave Desert,” said Brendan Cummings, the center’s conservation director and a Joshua Tree resident, in a news release.
“Joshua trees are uprooted or bulldozed on a daily basis to make way for roads, strip malls and vacation rentals right up to the borders of our national parks. If these beautiful plants are to have any hope of surviving the difficult decades ahead, we have to stop killing them.”
Recent studies show that Joshua trees are dying off because of hotter, drier conditions, with very few younger trees becoming established. Even greater changes are projected over the coming decades.
The trees are slow to grow and slow to reproduce. Several scientific sources say their survival requires a convergence of events, from yucca moths fertilizing the flowers, to rodents burying the seeds, to seedlings emerging triggered by a late-summer rainfall.
A web of interconnected problems, including pollution, climate change and drought, could interrupt the Joshua tree life cycle at several points, according to the petition.
The western Joshua tree is also threatened by habitat loss and degradation. Outside of Joshua Tree National Park, off-road vehicle use, cattle grazing, power lines, pipelines and large-scale energy projects are destroying habitat. Approximately 40 percent of the western Joshua tree’s range in California is on private land, Cummings said.
“California needs to ensure these spectacular trees remain part of our healthy deserts for decades to come,” Cummings said.
On Monday the California Department of Fish and Wildlife determined that there was sufficient scientific information in the Center for Biological Diversity’s petition to warrant action and recommended that the petition be accepted and considered.
They recommend that western Joshua trees be listed as a threatened species.
New listing could
halt development
While conservation groups are celebrating the possibility of the new listing, several local contractors and building companies said they are fearful of the decision as it may halt development in Yucca Valley and the surrounding areas.
Tim Humpreville, a building contractor out of Yucca Valley and a former member of the Yucca Valley Planning Commission, wrote a letter to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife urging them to not list Joshua Trees as a threatened species. He said the listing would likely stop several large businesses from coming into the Basin because of the legal hoops they would have to jump through to develop in Yucca Valley, where most open plots have several Joshua trees growing on them.
“A big percentage of jobs here are based on development,” he said. “They’re based on the 2 percent growth rate here in the Basin and this can cause that market to halt.”
Joshua trees are already a protected species under California law. Current law protects them from being harvested for anything other than educational uses and bars them from being removed from properties without permits.
Commissioners with the Fish and Game Department are scheduled to discuss the trees’ protected status at their June 24-25 meeting. If they determine that listing may be warranted, the Fish and Wildlife managers will review the status of the species and provide the commission with a written, peer-reviewed report before they make a final determination about whether to list the species.
The final decision is expected sometime next year.
