SACRAMENTO — Hair salons and barbershops will soon be reopening in 47 counties across California, including San Bernardino County. Gov. Gavin Newsom said that, while the pandemic is in no way over, California will be allowing more businesses to reopen to shore up the economy.
Newsom said Tuesday, May 26, that positive tests for the new coronavirus have surged across California, but that is because of a massive increase in testing, which was required for all counties that wished reopen businesses.
Counties that document they are ready received guidelines Tuesday for reopening barber shops and hair salons. Face masks and frequent deep cleaning are required.
The county will share requirements with all barber shops and hair salons. It may take a few days for these businesses to reopen as they implement new procedures and train staff.
“We’re making progress, we’re moving forward,” Newsom said. “We’re not looking back but we are walking into the unknown.”
In light of the reopenings Newsom reminded everyone to stay vigilant as they begin to return to their offices and leisure activities.
“We’re very close to reaching a milestone in this country: 100,000 lives lost to this pandemic, to COVID 19,” he said. “Take seriously this moment and recognize that we are in a transition. There is a need for people to be vigilant arguably now more than ever.”
