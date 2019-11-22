Roy’s neon sign in Amboy shines again

AMBOY –– The Amboy community traveled back in time last weekend as the historic Roy’s Motel and Café neon sign turned on for the first time in 35 years.
Roy’s Motel & Cafe was first opened as a gas and service station in 1938, on Route 66. Roy’sѕ was the only stop where drivers could find gas, a hot meal and a bed in the area so it was a hub for travelers. After the opening of Interstate 40, fewer and fewer tourists were taking the detour onto Route 66 and Amboy became the living ghost town that we know it as today.
Roy’s is one of the few buildings still operating in Amboy.
In 2003, Roy’s Motel & Cafe was sold to a philanthropist by the name of Albert Okura, the founder of Juan Pollo. Okura and his family began to work on a revitalization project for Roy’s in 2008.
At 5 p.m. Nov. 16, the community celebrated with music, food and more. The sign turned back on and lit up Amboy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.