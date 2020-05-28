TWENTYNINE PALMS — Daviahn Thrasher, a 16-year-old star on the Twentynine Palms High School and community swim teams, saved a woman’s life as a lifeguard Wednesday, May 27.
Capt. Jay Dimoff from the San Bernardino County fire department said Thrasher was on duty as a lifeguard in the military housing swimming pool in the 5900 block of Desert Knoll when, just before 3:30 p.m., a woman in the pool suffered a seizure.
Thrasher took immediate action.
“The patient was underneath the water for approximately five seconds before she was brought to the surface by Mr. Thrasher,” Dimoff said.
“Daviahn then used his skills that he had learned, just having been on the job for four days, and quickly moved the patient to the edge of the pool with a backboard,” the fire captain said.
“Daviahn then transferred the patient from the pool onto the deck for arriving EMS units.”
A 911 call was placed and a paramedic engine from the Twentynine Palms fire station and a Morongo Basin Ambulance crew were dispatched to the call, arriving within minutes.
Dimoff said the crews determined the woman had suffered a seizure while in the pool. She was driven to the hospital in stable condition, with anticipation of a full recovery.
“The quick and professional actions of Daviahn saved this patient’s life,” Dimoff said.
“Without his training and skills, the outcome of this emergency incident, would have been very different.”
The fire department plans to make a formal presentation to Thrasher at a future Twentynine Palms City Council meeting.
(2) comments
Thank you, you’re quick action saved a person’s life. You are a true hero!
We need more stories like this !!
Thank you !!!
Good job young man!!
