YUCCA VALLEY — The Town Council approved plans for the new aquatics center in a 5-0 vote Tuesday, March 31.
The council members decided they wanted the biggest bang for the buck with the new aquatics center.
On the other hand, Yucca Valley Planning Commissioner Clint Stoker, the only person to make a public comment, said he is concerned about the project’s escalating costs and dwindling facility options.
“It doesn’t make sense to me at all,” said Stoker.
The $22.5 million development will be built next to Brehm park and the Boys & Girls Club.
In their final vote, council members selected a model that will have an indoor pool, a splash pad, a gymnasium and office space for park staff.
Possible future phases include an outdoor 33-meter pool and another gym.
Town staff said this proposal anticipates the highest cost recovery rate of the six plans considered.
Construction will be paid for by a state grant that ends in January 2022, with the entire project required to be complete by then.
“There is a lot of work to be done quickly,” said John Courtney with LPA, the firm assisting with the project. “It is still a pretty expensive facility to operate.”
The yearly cost to maintain the new aquatics center is estimated to be about $822,000, and fees would bring in between $250,000 and $300,000, according to staff reports.
(2) comments
Why is the town still holding these meetings in public? Most jurisdictions have moved to online or teleconference for public safety.
Sales Tax revenue: Gone
Taxpayers: Unemployed
Hotel bed Tax: Gone
World in Crisis Mode.
Yucca Valley: Hold My Beer, let's Spend More Money on un-needed luxury items!
Pathetic!
