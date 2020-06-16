You can get a tattoo or new acrylics this week

MORONGO BASIN — Nail salons, tattoo studios and other personal care services are officially allowed to open to customers beginning Friday, June 19, under new state guidelines.
Included are esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo and piercing shops; and massage therapy.
The state is asking that businesses that open make several changes to ensure the safety of their customers. These changes include mandating that staff members wear face masks and, in nail salons, tattoo and massage shops, mandating that customers also wear masks.
Businesses will also be urged to temperature screen their employees, clean often and thoroughly, enforce social distancing and altering reception areas to reduce customer contact.
Some businesses in the Morongo Basin, like Hilltop Tattoo and Nails Paradise in Twentynine Palms, will be opening Friday by appointment only.
“We are looking forward to getting back to do what we love most,” said Hilltop Tattoo owner John Cormack.
Personal protective equipment will be required for all customers and staff members at Hilltop.
Strata Lab Tattoo is asking that customers come alone to their appointments and show up on time, not early.
Upon arrival, customers will be directed to a handwashing station and will be required to wash their hands at least once, if not several times during their session. Customers are also required to wear face masks at all times; they will be provided for customers who do not have their own.
There will also be an additional $20 personal protective equipment fee for each session.
Cosmetic tattooing and facial tattooing are not yet allowed per state order.
In Yucca Valley, salons plan to open this week or next and will be following similar practices.
For instance, Mojave Mami’s Lash & Skin Studio will be taking clients by appointment only and only the person receiving services will be allowed in the building. Face masks will be required during appointments and temperatures of all customers will be checked at the door.
“We have switched up a few things to be COVID-compliant,” said owner Toni Rae Gonzales. “We are so excited to see you all.”
