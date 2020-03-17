UPDATE: The schedule has changed for free meal distribution. Seniors may pick up free five-meal packages Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19, but starting next week, the packages will only be available on Wednesdays.
MORONGO BASIN — On a typical Monday, around 60 people would gather at the Yucca Valley Senior Center for lunchtime. They would get $3 senior lunches, talk with friends and then take part in activities like yoga. But this wasn’t a typical Monday.
Just around 17 people were seated inside the senior center Monday, March 16. Tuesday, there would be no one at all.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley have both shut down their senior centers — Twentynine Palms on Friday, March 13, and Yucca Valley starting Tuesday, March 24. The senior nutrition room inside the Joshua Tree Community Center is also closed to the public.
That doesn’t mean there will be no lunches for seniors.
Family Services Association, the group that provides senior lunches in the Morongo Basin, will offer weekly meal packages with five frozen meals, milk, bread and fruit, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday starting March 25 at the Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley senior centers.
This week only, packages are available Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19.
Seniors may pick up one meal package every week.
FSA workers and volunteers with the nonprofit Reach Out Morongo Basin can also deliver the meals to customers’ homes.
“For our senior customers, we’re going to help them any way we can,” said Sue Earnest, community services manager for the town of Yucca Valley.
That includes trying to sign up more seniors for home meal deliveries so they don’t have to drive or take the bus into town to pick up the packages.
“We’ve begun to reach out to our bus customers,” Earnest said Monday. “We’re working with FSA to contact them and see how we can coordinate to make sure they get the frozen meals.”
Several of the people at the Yucca Valley Senior Center on Monday said they would get the frozen meal package for this week. But they said lunch is just one of the benefits they get from going to the center.
“It’s sad we they have to close the center,” Patty Bainbridge said. “This is how we socialize.
She and Raul Balderrama, who met at the senior center, just got engaged and are putting off plans until they can hold the big reception they want. They are frequent visitors to activities like monthly dances at the senior center, which have all been canceled.
“You know all the dancing I’m going to miss?” Balderrama exclaimed.
“Many seniors live alone and this is going to further that isolation,” said a woman at their table who asked to remain anonymous.
“Getting out to do things like this, the social interaction, is important and that’s what they’re taking away.”
Early information as COVID-19 spreads shows that older people are more at risk for getting very sick. In China, most deaths have been among older adults. While the mortality rate for COVID-19 is about 2.3 percent, it increases to 8 percent among patients ages 70-79 and 14.8 percent in patients over 80 in large-scale Chinese case reporting, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
On Saturday, March 14, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for seniors and people with chronic conditions to isolate themselves during the pandemic.
“We are prioritizing their safety because of their unique vulnerabilities to this virus,” Newsom said.
The governor’s advisory does not carry the force of law, but Newsom said he would sign an executive order making it mandatory if Californians do not follow his directive.
