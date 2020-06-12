Saving Old Town murals is hot topic with Yucca Valley's Planning Commission

YUCCA VALLEY — The businesses placing murals on buildings in Old Town don’t want their artistic spirit or creative voices censored.
Businesspeople told the town planning commission on Tuesday that their murals draw people to the Morongo Basin and they are stopping more in Yucca Valley, shopping at local stores and telling their friends, usually through social media, to visit.
The tourists are needed now more than ever with the punch small businesses have taken from the coronavirus pandemic, they said.
“The murals really made people want to get out of their cars and stop and explore,” said Kime Buzzelli, owner of The End vintage store in Old Town.
Buzzelli said her murals helped her business with a huge social media presence (22,000 followers on Instagram alone), and the influence helps her and fellow small-business owners.
“Before putting up the mural, no one stopped by my store,” Buzzelli told the commission during public comments. “It’s definitely helped people to know where I’m located…. I hope they can stay. They definitely enhance!”
Murals on business walls do not comply with the town’s sign and mural ordinance, adopted in 2004. The town is now considering whether to allow them, at least in Old Town.
The commissioners, who recommend land-use rules to the Town Council, are still reviewing guidelines for murals in Old Town. Since last year, they have been looking at ways to keep murals artistic and not letting them blur into the realm of signs and advertising.
Commissioner Mathew Thomas praised the murals on The End and Acme 5 Lifestyle.
“I actually like those murals,” Thomas said. “I trust the business owners to make decisions on these.”
Commissioner Margie Trandem, meeting remotely, also praised the murals.
“I agree with business owners that these murals are assets,” she said. “It’s important to have them.”
Trandem said it is also important to “keep the advertising out of it.”
More than seven people wrote emails to the planning commission supporting murals and three residents and business owners voiced their passionate support for keeping the Old Town murals thriving.
Acme 5 Lifestyle owner Heather Crouch has several murals painted on the side of her business in Old Town. She said the murals are “an intentional way to support artists.”
“I think the murals are only a compliment to the town,” Crouch said. “We’ve never seen them have any negative impact on Yucca Valley.”
Deputy Town Manager Shane Stueckle stressed there are significant differences between signs and murals.
“Those are two different categories,” Stueckle said on Tuesday. “Visual arts are protected under the First Amendment.”
According to Stueckle, regulations state town rules on signs need to be “content neutral,” meaning that the commission will not influence the artistic direction of the paintings but instead focus on sizing and placement.
He said the lines get blurred with “commercial art.”
That’s where the Maytag Man mural on Chet’s Appliances comes into question. It has an artistic look, but advertises a product the business sells.
Commission Chairman Brad Napientek said he is not a fan of allowing businesses to advertise within murals.
Napientek said last year he is against murals serving as advertising for businesses and feels the Maytag man falls into this category.
“To me this is advertising and I don’t think it is appropriate,” Napientek said in October.
Commissioner Clint Stoker said he feels the Maytag Man could fall into the category of pop art, which sometimes uses familiar advertising icons.
“It is really advertisement or is it art?” Stoker asked of the Chet Appliance Maytag Man.
“It’s kind of a pop art feel,” Stoker said. “I believe there is a fine line.”
Stoker also suggested forming an arts council to help foster the arts in downtown.
Commissioners and staff have also suggested forming a broader public arts program and possibility having it overseen by the town’s parks, recreation and cultural commission.
Commissioner James Henderson had an excused absence from the meeting and therefore the commissioners and staff opted to wait to make any decisions until they had all commissioners present. Commissioners voted 4-0 to receive and file the report and bring it back in the near future.
“We’re not ready to send this forward to the Town Council yet,” Stueckle said.
(1) comment
Is just as much art as any of the wonderful murals in Twentynine Palms; but Strewth, with all that is going on locally, nationally and worldwide.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.