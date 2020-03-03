Crowd comes out for performance piece

Joshua Tree Highlands artist in residence Nicole Banowetz performed for a crowd of about 30 people in the Joshua Tree home where she spent her residency Saturday afternoon.
Visitors came out to see the performance, hear Banowetz talk about her process and enjoy an impressive luncheon buffet.
The Denver-based artist uses inflatables — fabric objects that can be inflated like shaped balloons. She started making inflatables professionally for a holiday light show.
“I was paid to figure out how to make them,” Banowetz said. “I love it. We all have a level of comfort with inflatables. We’ve all jumped in a bouncy castle or seen a wacky waving inflatable man.”
Banowetz came to Joshua Tree to explore the relationship between the yucca moth and the Joshua tree. She called the relationship between the two an “obligate-mutualism,” which is a relationship where one organism cannot survive without the other.
She hopes to focus on the relationship to spotlight how this and other delicate natural relationships may be threatened by climate change.
In her performance piece, Banowetz dressed in an inflatable white costume representing the moth. She then removed orange “pollen” nodules she had sewn and nestled in a living Joshua tree by attaching them to her head with Velcro. The moth then “flew” to an inflatable representative of a Joshua tree and moves the pollen between the two.
Banowetz’s moth and the real yucca moth are both white, but this is where the realism ends. Her moth sculpture is more complex and variable than the real yucca moth. This was a deliberate choice.
“I changed the moth. The real moth is kind of plain. I had it growing more appendages,” she said. She imagined changes the real yucca moth may have to make to survive.
In her process, Banowetz sometimes makes a model, then a paper pattern to make the pieces to be sewn together. She then attaches the construction to a backpack with battery-powered fans.
“The air is constantly leaking out the seams. The fans are what keeps it inflated,” she explained.
Banowetz’ boyfriend, Devin Reilly, flew out from Denver a few days before the performance. “We were able to see the park together,” he said.
The couple plan to make a trip to Death Valley, swing through LA, “then we’ll come back here to get my stuff and then head back home,” Banowetz said.
