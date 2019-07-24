JOSHUA TREE — After nearly a year on the run, Landers resident Misty Warfox, 36, returned to the Joshua Tree Superior Court last week to face felony child abuse charges.
In July 2018, Misty and husband Paul Warfox were charged with felony child abuse and willful harm or injury resulting in death after Misty’s 7-year-old son, Dylin Biscamp, died from heat stroke.
The family was living in a homestead without running water or gas and Paul had taken Dylin and a few of his other stepchildren to search for firewood in the Johnson Valley OHV area.
Holes gaped in the walls. The Warfoxes said Dylin passed out on the trail; court documents said Paul returned the boy to the house and the family took a nap.
Several hours later, as Dylin’s conditioned worsened, the family called a friend to pick them up and take Dylin to the hospital.
“Misty picked him up to put him in the car and he vomited,” Dawson told the Desert Sun. “We poured water on him to wash him off and cool him down. Then about a mile into the drive, he had a seizure.”
They called an ambulance and Biscamp was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center to be treated for possible heat stroke, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
He was pronounced dead on arrival, and sheriff’s investigators were called to the hospital, where they determined Dylin’s death was a homicide.
Misty and Paul Warfox were arrested, but in a court hearing on Aug. 14, 2018, they were released on their written promise to appear for future court dates. They failed to appear in court for their next scheduled date on Aug. 28 and were deemed fugitives.
Misty was arrested on her outstanding warrant in Azusa on July 14, according to the Azusa Police Department.
Azusa police said she was going by the name of Misty Walker when they found her.
She was transferred to the custody of San Bernardino County the following day and appeared for an arraignment hearing in the Joshua Tree Superior Courthouse on July 15.
At that time, judge Joel Agron deemed her a flight risk and ordered the Sheriff’s Department to hold her on bail of $750,000 in the West Valley Detention Center.
Paul Warfox was also returned to the custody of San Bernardino County after he was arrested for burglary April 21 in Azusa. He received a 180-day jail sentence for burglary and after serving his time, was turned over to San Bernardino County.
He is now being held at West Valley Detention Center on $1 million bail. A judge ordered that he cannot be released unless the full cash amount is posted.
Both Paul and Misty have prior convictions under previous names — including a misdemeanor conviction of inhuman corporal punishment in 2016 for Misty Warfox, under the name Misty Biscamp.
Misty was required to attend a 52-week child abuse prevention program and was placed on three years of probation. She was required to complete the child abuse program by November of 2018.
Paul and Misty Warfox will return to the Joshua Tree Superior Courthouse on Aug. 22.
