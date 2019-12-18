Marines honored as sniper and instructor of the year

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment were awarded as sniper of the year and sniper instructor of the year in a ceremony held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
Sgt. Brock Legant was honored as Scout Sniper of the Year and Sgt. Randy Robles was named Scout Sniper Instructor of the Year.
Both are members of 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment.
Legant is chief scout sniper for the 1/7. He was the honor graduate in his scout sniper course at the School of Infantry-West, the Camp Pendleton school that trains infantry Marines.
Legant also graduated first in his class for both scout sniper advance course and the mountain sniper course.,Robles is platoon sergeant and a Quantico Scout Sniper School instructor.
The two men were awarded by the Recon and Sniper Foundation.
