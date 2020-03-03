School district honors ‘our amazing bus drivers’

YUCCA VALLEY — The Morongo Unified School District Board of Education celebrated bus drivers Tuesday night.
Each school in the district nominated a driver to be awarded as one of the best bus drivers of the year.
Jack Salseda, transportation manager with Student Transportation of America, and Patrick Lucci, transportation director for MUSD, announced the winners and presented them with plaques and certificates for their service.
“All of our drivers deserve recognition but this group was especially recognized by our administration for the fine work that they do,” Lucci said.
Out of the 57 drivers who drive 51 routes throughout the district, 13 were recognized for their service. They were Cathy Fine, Bobby McColery, Avery Smith, Darlene Jackson, Meagan Beesee, Jerrold Henderson, Jose Celis, Ritta Sahakian Gharghani, Robert Barrington, Kimberly Schmid, Jennie Landry, Kim Santana and Susan Muniz.
“We wouldn’t have many of our students get to school ever without our amazing bus drivers,” Superintendent Tom Baumgarten said. “They are up often by 4:30 in the morning and many of them aren’t going home until 8 at night.”
He went on to say that their work is especially important in this district because of how vast the MUSD service area is.
“We’re the size of probably Rhode Island, so the work they do to get students to school on time is incredible,” Baumgarten said.
After the celebration, the meeting took a quick break for refreshments. The directors thanked all the drivers for their hard work and for making it to the meeting for recognition.
“Those people are from our communities. They’ve been here through all the different bus services that we have,” said board President Hilary Slotta. “They’re a part of our community. They’re a part of our lives.”
