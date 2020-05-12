Hiker jailed for starting wildfire with cigarette

JOSHUA TREE — A man flicking a lit cigarette is suspected of causing a fire that burned about 155 acres of conservation land Monday.
Michael Smith, 43, of Joshua Tree, was arrested at Twentynine Palms Highway and Olympic Road and is being held in jail on $25,000 bail on a charge of unlawfully causing a fire.
The land that burned belongs to the Mojave Desert Land Trust and is a desert tortoise habitat, said spokeswoman Jessica Dacey.
Several people called 911 to report the fire starting around 11:50 a.m., and sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers all responded.
They found flames whipped by winds consuming the dry brush and trees that cover the property, and firefighters quickly called for backup.
Callers also said they saw a man leaving the area where the fire started, said county fire Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Fire crews found flames on 2 to 3 acres but spreading.
“Strong and erratic winds quickly pushed the fire into dry, receptive fuels,” McClintock said.
The first firefighters to arrive started laying in hose to limit the spread and quickly requested additional crews as the fire burned rapidly northeast toward Twentynine Palms Highway and Joshua Tree Memorial Park.
“Initial priorities were keeping the fire south of the highway and west of the Memorial Park,” McClintock said.
As smoke poured from the flames and fire equipment rolled in, the CHP and Caltrans closed the highway at La Contenta/Yucca Mesa and Sunny Vista roads.
“Despite strong winds and an active fire, crews successfully held the fire at the highway,” McClintock said.
“Engines also kept the fire from damaging nearby buildings on the memorial park property.”
The chief said cooperation between fire departments from the county, state, national park and combat center helped keep the fire south of the highway and out of structures.
A bulldozer staffed by a county firefighter and hand crews from the prison dug containment lines to keep the fire from jumping into nearby fuels.
Crews continued to work into the late afternoon and evening on mop-up and line construction.
When the fire was completely contained by 7:45 p.m., approximately 155 acres of the 623-acre parcel had been burned.
In the meantime, a sheriff’s aviation crew helped search for the suspect.
Deputies identified Smith as the suspect and contacted him at his residence near the fire.
Sheriff’s Sgt. E. Smoot said Smith admitted he accidentally caused the fire by flicking a lit cigarette butt into the dry brush while on a hike. He tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.
He was arrested and is due in court this afternoon.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
Stretching from the border of Joshua Tree to Joshua Tree Memorial Park, the parcel is home not only to desert tortoises but also wildlife including the burrowing owl, bobcat, American badger, prairie falcon and kit fox, Dacey said.
It was once targeted for a subdivision, but the land trust bought the acreage in 2013 with money from the Department of Navy and other donors.
It is open to the public, although it is now closed because of the fire.
