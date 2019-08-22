JOSHUA TREE — A burned body found in the dry lake bed Aug. 16 is a man reported missing from Marina del Rey, and Los Angeles homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
The body was found by an unidentified person who called 911 at 8:49 a.m. The caller directed sheriff’s deputies to an area near Sunway Road and Rosehedge Avenue, a few blocks east of Sunfair Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
“Based on evidence at the scene, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department homicide division responded and assumed the investigation,” a news release stated.
By Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported the investigation had been handed over to the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau homicide division.
A spokesman for the division would only say the LAPD has confirmed the body was a man reported missing from Marina del Rey and West Bureau homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.
