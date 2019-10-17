JOSHUA TREE -— One motorcyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon after a collision on Twentynine Palms Highway at the intersection with El Reposo Circle. This crash is under investigation; the CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.
Around 4:55 p.m., 64-year-old Aram Barnakian, from Joshua Tree, was driving a silver Nissan Sentra northbound on El Reposo Circle. Barnakian stopped at the intersection with Twentynine Palms Highway, then began to cross the highway. As he did, 25-year-old Jorge Gonzalez, from National City, approached on a red Honda CBR motorcycle traveling eastbound on Twentynine Palms Highway.
At the last second, both drivers took evasive action in an attempt to avoid a collision, CHP Officer Casey Simmons said in a news release.
The front of the Nissan struck the right side of the Honda motorcycle.
Gonzalez was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered major injuries. He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center.
Barnakian was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center for possible minor injuries.
The Honda motorcycle sustained major damage along the right side, while the Nissan was moderately damage on the front bumper and hood, Simmons said.
Everyone involved in the crash was using the required safety equipment.
The California Highway Patrol reminds drivers to make sure that an intersection is clear before crossing, Simmons said.
