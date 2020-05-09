Create your own Joshua Tree art walk without leaving your house this Saturday night. Crank up Facebook and tune in to “Alone Together: Art in the Time of COVID” presented by the Beatnik Lounge starting at 6 p.m. Artists will share work they’ve been creating to document their experiences through this interesting period of pause and recess. The live portion of the event begins at 6 p.m. Find it at https://tinyurl.com/beatniktogether.
Looking to raise your vibration? How about a sound bath with lovely locals Gabriella and Amal, hosted by Instant Karma Yoga? The last session in their series is at 6 p.m. May 14.
Gabriella says, “Experience an inner mystical journey using ‘immersive’ sonic vibration to calm, relax and elevate your spirit.” I don’t know about you, but that sounds pretty darn good these days. You’ll find the event on Facebook as “Restorative Yoga + Soundbath” on Facebook Live by Gariella&Amal or visit www.instantkarmayoga.com to sign up.
If you’re not familiar with sound baths, they are a relaxing and restorative practice. You will lie flat on a mat or blanket and close your eyes as the facilitator(s) “bathe” you in sound. Soothing tones of the human voice, accompanied by anything from chimes, drums or most popularly, quartz singing bowls. Breathe deep and release the tension. It’s really very pleasant — why not give it a try and sooth your soul?
This Sunday is Mother’s Day and here comes a shameless plug alert (which rarely happens, wink-wink). If you’re looking for a unique gift for Mama, or someone who is like a Mama to you, check out the selection at the Soul Connection online shop at soulconnectionjt.square.site. With the green light from Governor Gavin for curbside pick-up, peruse the site and order online or scroll through the Instagram feed (@soulconnectionjt) and direct message me your questions or order. Contactless curbside pick-up is available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. So place your order and roll by for pick-up on your way to or from the Joshua Tree Farmer’s Market. Free, simple gift wrap with purchase. Happy Mother’s Day to all who fill that role.
Jokes of the week:
What did the pig in the desert say? “I’m bacon out here!”
Why would you bring sandpaper to the desert? So you have a map.
Desert jokes are dry humor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.