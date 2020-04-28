MORONGO BASIN An excessive heat warning has been issued for the desert through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 30, as national weather forecasters say temperatures will rise around 20 degrees above normal.
Temperatures are expected to peak today, when the National Weather Service said it is likely Twentynine Palms will meet if not break its heat record.
Morongo Basin high temperatures will range from 97 to 103, according to the weather service.
The high in Twentynine Palms is forecast at 100 today; the record high temperature is 100 degrees, set in 2013, but 84 is the average.
The high temp for Thursday is forecast at 97 degrees, one degree below the record set in 2013.
“Normally we have all spring to acclimate, so this heat may catch many off guard,” an NWS forecaster said.
The extreme heat will make heat-related illnesses much more likely. The National Weather Service advises everyone to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
If someone shows symptoms of heat stroke, call 911. Signs include fever, unconsciousness, headache, confusion, vomiting and red skin with no sweating.
