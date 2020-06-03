Our little community suddenly hit the summer button last week and temperatures reached 107 on our shaded porch; that’s 42 degrees Celsius for our international neighbors.
Fortunately, our garden loves it, although I dread our water bills as sizzling temperatures are forecast for desert dwellers.
A big shout out to our closest neighbor, Brian. Thanks for all the wood and pallets for our greenhouse, dude. We will bring you tomatoes!
This is a form of puppy support as Brian’s dog Hank fathered 13 puppies! Our dogs were lined up next for neutering at the Animal Action League, when they shut down due to COVID-19. It is incredibly difficult to keep girl and boy dogs apart when hormones rage. So, it is with mixed feelings we announce the totally adorable arrivals! Puppy anyone?
Here’s Mary: “We have seen several rattlesnakes crossing the road in recent weeks. This is a very encouraging sight because for several years in a row there were few sightings of these super-important desert denizens. Rattlesnakes get a bad rap; they honestly do not want to waste their precious venom on humans or our pets as we are not a viable food source. Bites usually occur from human inattention during hiking or when pets defend their yards. If you happen to see a snake in your yard, please do not kill it indiscriminately as there are people who will come and relocate them within their territory for free. Snakes are very important to the environment; without them we would be overrun with rodents.”
Mary again: “Summer may not be here officially, as far as the seasons are concerned, but it is here for us college students. I decided I am going to take a summer class for the first time, and I am a bit nervous about it as summer semester is half the weeks of a regular semester. This is scary as the same amount of information is expected to be learned. I have faith I will do well though, as I truly want to get my degree.”
You’ve got this, Mary, and we’re all very proud of you.
Stay well, neighbors!
(1) comment
Thanks for rattlesnake plea. I have a lot of pack rats at my place because of lack of snakes. Please don't poison the rats since that could kill the owls. Also, if you clean up your junk piles, and take them to the dump, think about leaving the twigs and branches of the nests scattered about so that the natural composting process can continue to fertilize the plants. I have accidentally killed three rats by leaving out buckets of water...they jump in and cant' get out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.