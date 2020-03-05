How do you break the bullying cycle?

“I don’t get bullied, I bully.”
The sixth-grade boy from Friendly Hills Elementary School made his admission at Morongo Unified School District’s bullying forum Wednesday.
Tapping and jittering, he looked out from a gray hoodie sweatshirt, his eyes glancing around the other adults and children gathered around one of the tables in the La Contenta Middle School MPR.
Shannon Brunk, a mom participating in the forum, started asking him questions.
“Do you feel like you want to hurt someone’s feelings?”
“Yeah,” he answered.
What does he think about the school response when he’s caught?
“If more kids bring it up, then the adults pay attention,” he explained.
That’s why he tries to keep his victims to two or three at a time. “If it’s like five kids, then the adults listen.”
When his principal gets involved, he knows it’s time to stop, he said.
“Mr. (Randy) Eigner is really on top of it so I try to keep it down to not too many kids.”
Each of the tables filling the MPR was filled with adults and a handful of students — mostly sixth-graders — who went to talk about bullying and try to figure out how to stop it. An estimated 162 people participated. Groups rotated between tables every 15 minutes to tackle a new talking point.
At one group, the mom of a 12-year-old girl said she now drives her daughter to school because of trouble at the bus stop.
“We’ve filled out incident reports and nothing happens,” the woman said.
“Nothing,” her daughter whispered.
“I feel like when I write a statement, they throw it away,” she said later. “I write everything down and it doesn’t matter.”
The topic at that table was how to report bullying. An 11-year-old from Yucca Mesa Elementary School said she doesn’t like it when the victim has to face the bully with their accusations.
“It’s hard to be there when the principal is confronting the bully,” she said. “You’re afraid of what’s going to happen later.”
Another mom described telling staff about her son’s problems at his school.
“There was no follow-through,” she said. “I was only met with assurances on how much they loved my child and would never let anything happen to him — and then not long after that he was punched in the face.”
Daniele Snider, principal of Joshua Tree Elementary School, asked her what a useful school response would look like.
“Administrators taking a leading role in the beginning and not trying to be the nice guy,” she replied.
Teacher Don Henry had strong beliefs about what message administrators should send out, starting on the first day of school.
“For every student, ever parent, every teacher, it should be made known that there will be no tolerance for bullying. There would be less bullying if every student and every parent knows there will be no tolerance.”
James Powell, principal at Morongo Valley Elementary, facilitated talks on how to help children who are being bullied. From the conversations he’d had, he said, he learned victims would feel more comfortable telling adults if they knew something would happen to stop the bullying.
“That’s why I don’t really tell my teacher,” a 12-year-old from Yucca Valley Elementary said.
One day she was scrolling through a social media app and saw something she called “the killing thing” — a threat against her.
She told her mom right away.
There was also the question of what bullies are going through that make them hurt others.
“A lot of bullies act out because they’re getting bullied somewhere else,” Henry said. “If we talk to the bully himself, we can try to get to why he’s bullying.”
Mom Brenda Luevanos said her husband, who’s in the military, uses a wolf and sheep metaphor to guide their children away from predatory behavior.
“My husband is big on telling them, don’t be a wolf. If you see a sheep — one of your friends — being hurt, say something.”
At each table, the facilitators wrote down problems, solutions and ideas about how to stop bullying. School district staff will gather them up and comb them for ideas, said Amy Woods, an assistant superintendent at MUSD.
“We’re going to get the best practices and perspectives out to our schools,” Woods said after the meeting.
“It helps us to focus on the issues that especially parents and students are bringing us because then we can look for specific resources.”
They’ll also be comparing this forum’s results with those from an earlier one at Twentynine Palms Junior High.
“We are going to take a look at what are common threads from both forums and start to look for resources,” Woods said.
Eventually, she hopes MUSD can host an online portal of information for families and faculty, on topics like how to encourage empathy and what to do if you see bullying.
(1) comment
When the leaders lead by example by bullying then the younger people follow their example . Our military and war glorification are prime examples of how to succeed by bullying . To be a hero is to be a soldier with the 836 military bases in over 130 countries when China and Russia have eight outside their borders . Our military is spending more than the next 26 LARGEST countries militaries combined . Might makes right is that message with sanctions as war also . To break the chains of abuse we have to start with a message of peace . Not wars of aggression based on obvious lies such as WMDs in Iraq , noone goes to jail for the million poor people genocided . Hold the evil doers accountable with a real investigation of 911 and the invasion of Iraq and jail the persons responsible . This would show that the tradition of bullying for success , stealing the oil is with out PRINCIPLES or CARING and displays NO MORAL COMPASS , discerning right from wrong . With our current accepting violence as a problem solving act before a real investigation of the situation is conducted shows by example that bullying is unacceptable and ALL bullies are hated by all but their accomplices . Rewarding bullies as we do our military mercenaries is the most effective way to promote bullying . Leading by example is the best way to PROVE that bullies will be punished by jail time . Do unto others as you would have them do unto you would be a fresh start as a NEW teaching tool . Move the military bases to the borders where they belong so they are no longer hiding behind the citizenry they are supposed to protect . Protecting our borders is their ONLY JOB # 1 and has been a total failure
while policing the worlds borders instead . Our censorship laws prove we too are subjected to tyranny from these PROFESSIONAL bullies / enforcers living in a socialistic and communistic lifestyle on American's dime , not protecting the CITIZEN'S jobs , who employ them and their massive 738 BILLION DOLLAR price tag for war and drone bombers . Meanwhile our infrastructure rots and our water quality suffers with their chem trails as our reward for being good NOAHIDES , per our NOAHIDE LAWS , mar.7,1991 public law 104 from the Babylonian TALMUD , calling for our beheading . Body language speaks louder than lip music . Educate your selves first , then your kids . Rather than the other way around .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.