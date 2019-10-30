Man hurt and mobile homes evacuated in Tuesday blazes

MORONGO BASIN — Two fires burned in Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree, Tuesday, injuring one man and forcing the evacuation of mobile home park residents.
Flames were reported on a property at Cibola and Yuma trails in Yucca Valley about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Battalion Chief Donny Viloria with San Bernardino County Fire said the fire started in one of the outbuildings in the back of the property. Firefighters were able to stop it from moving into the main home.
Four adults were living on the property, Viloria said. One of them, a 25-year-old man, suffered burns on his arms and was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center.
“It was a pretty large fire that extended partially into an attached addition to the home,” Viloria said.
Nine firefighters from the downtown Yucca Valley, Yucca Mesa and Joshua Tree stations responded initially.
The county fire and sheriff’s departments and Yucca Valley’s code enforcement officer are all investigating the cause of the flames.
“There were some code enforcement issues associated with the property,” Viloria said. “A lot of it has to do with whether there’s not enough clearance or there might be too much extra stuff on the property.”
The second fire was reported at 11 p.m. in the 61900 block of Commercial Street in Joshua Tree. An engine company from that community was first to arrive and found a property with four buildings, two of which were burning.
“They get on scene and they’re confronted with large flames from two structures,” Viloria said. “In those initial first seconds, no one knows what building is occupied or not.”
It turned out the structure with the heaviest fire was an abandoned home. Viloria said it was completely destroyed by flames.
The other burning building was a large barn and storage structure.
Next to the abandoned home was a residence whose occupants were at home. “That was of great concern to us,” Viloria said.
Immediately north of the property is a mobile home park, causing even more concern.
As the fire raged, the Sheriff’s Department evacuated some mobile home residents.
There was so much fire burning that crews used both hoses and deck guns — high-velocity water jets attached to the fire engines.
“We had a good water supply, which is great. We were not hampered by the weather, which is great,” Viloria said.
They were hampered by the electrical service drop line to the occupied house, which was compromised by fire.
“We couldn’t get under it and we couldn’t put fire hoses there, so we had to have our efforts on either side and there was a lot of cooperation between the engine companies to make that happen,” Viloria said.
Fourteen firefighters responded, with Yucca Valley, Yucca Mesa and combat center firefighters joining the Joshua Tree crew.
“We had three structures that were burning plus all the exposures that we were protecting,” said Viloria, who was commanded the crews.
Because of the amount of fire and danger to the house and mobile homes, he would have liked to have more firefighters to call on, but the only local engine company left to respond to any other incident was the one in the downtown Twentynine Palms station. Without any help, the crews who were on the scene put all they had into fighting the fire.
“We had a lot of high-impact human momentum,” Viloria said. “If that fire had extended into the mobile home park, it would have been a bad, bad, bad show.”
It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to get the upper hand, he said. “Then there was an extensive mop up and overhaul.”
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire and sheriff’s departments.
“There was nothing that was readily apparent to what the cause was,” the chief said. “It was an abandoned structure, so we certainly have our suspicions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.