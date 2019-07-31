YUCCA VALLEY — Classic rock band The Answer will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Summer Music Festival at the Yucca Valley Community Center.
The Answer is a California-based band that features four members who play the classics of rock with attention to precision drumming, vocals and guitar. They are also known for their stage energy, antics and giveaways from the stage.
They have opened for Pat Benatar, George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Blue Oyster Cult, Jefferson Starship, Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, Jim Belushi Band, the Edgar Winter Group, Michael McDonald, Journey, Yes, Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Eddie Money and Dave Mason.
Their performance is made possible through sponsorship by Better Sound Audiology and The Yucca Valley Senior Club.
Summer Music Festival concerts are free.
Festival media sponsors are Z107.7 FM and Hi-Desert Publishing Company. The band’s performance is sponsored by Hills Towing.
For information, call the town Community Services Department at (760) 369-7211.
