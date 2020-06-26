Potholes abound on Amboy and Godwin; Wonder Valleyites, unite! Phone calls need to be made to the county roads department on a DAILY basis until ALL the potholes are repaired with something that lasts longer than a week! The number to call is (760) 366-3572. Tell them which road (Amboy or Godwin), which lane of travel (southbound, eastbound, etc.), and the nearest cross street (just east of Meriwether, quarter-mile south of Becker, etc). Remember, the squeaky wheel gets the grease!
The drive-thru food distribution went very smoothly, as usual. Some participants are hoping it will continue in this manner even after the pandemic is over. It is run very efficiently and seems to save a lot of time. Of course this is only one side of the coin. Perhaps the volunteers see it in a different light. For one thing, at this time of year it is hot out there in the sun. The people taking down information really need a pop-up to stand underneath and perhaps two or three pop-ups would help the people loading boxes into the vehicles, too. It also may be that the “getting ready” phase takes a lot longer, or perhaps it is easier or faster. All these things and more should be taken into consideration. It seems that some good will certainly come out of this pandemic because it has forced people to accomplish things in a completely different manner. Surely many new ways of doing things will prove to be surprisingly better than before.
We send Rainbows of Pearls and Roses to Josiah Bevins, who turns 11 this week. Happy birthday, Josiah!
Karen’s Commentary: I sent hundreds of coupons this week to U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine and Army bases in Japan, Guam, Germany, Spain, Sicily and Italy.
Darlene’s Commentary: I’m pretty sure a small cluster of tiny fine cacti stickers got stuck in my sock because my ankle was raw. I ended up throwing the sock away. I gently washed the whole area with soap and water, but when I started to pat it dry I discovered I was pounding the little needles deeper into my ankle! It was really painful. You will find that when a big foot steps into a little wonderland of these tiny, sharp spines they bend to just the right degree and leave you with a souvenir you can’t get rid of! If you love to clomp around in bare feet, sandals or socks, get yourself a back scratcher and keep it handy so you won’t need to bend down constantly to scratch your ankles! Where’s my scratcher?
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at kachkaren@gmail.com.
