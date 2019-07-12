Puppets delight at summer reading program

A few technical troubles could not stop a marionette maker from delighting young and old alike at the Twentynine Palms library Thursday.
Despite a few pauses in the music, puppeteer T.C., from Franklin Haynes Marionettes, gave children in the summer reading program a show complete with magic and even some skateboard tricks.
Through the art of puppetry, audience members met Carmen Miranduck, Reggie the skateboarder, a rabbit named Dodger and a cowboy named Billy Bob.
They also heard M.C. Hamster sing about not playing with matches.
The summer reading program provides prizes for children and adults who read books through the summer at the Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley libraries.
•Twentynine Palms library: Entertainment programs start at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Joshua Tree National Park rangers will visit July 18. Craft time starts at 11 a.m. Mondays, story craft time at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and fairy tale baby time at 11 a.m. Wednesdays. For information, call (760) 367-9519.
•Yucca Valley library: Fairy tale babies starts at 11 a.m. Mondays, craft station at 4 p.m. Mondays, story craft time at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, entertainment programs at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and family movies at 1 p.m. Thursdays. The next entertainment program will be Thor’s Reptiles July 17. For information, call (760) 228-5455.
•Joshua Tree library: Teen crafts start at 1 p.m. Mondays, entertainment programs at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and story and craft time at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Ken Frawley will provide the entertainment on July 16. For information, call (760) 366-8615.
