I just heard from the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary that they will be open on Friday, June 12. The bar will be open but a regular full dinner meal won’t be served as yet, more like an “introductory” small scale, hot dogs, chips, salads, etc. Hopefully, they’ll get more information to me in the next few days about future Tuesday, Thursday and Friday menus. Social distancing and face coverings will be observed as required.
Flag Day was quite the festive holiday during my grammar school days as well as an important part of our history lessons. Hand-drawn flags hung from the school fences, each classroom flew a flag by the door and we all wore flag pins on our shirts and blouses.
The American flag looked a lot different when the original banner was designed in 1776. Despite all the symbolism it has acquired over the years, the flag wasn’t actually created to be a symbol of patriotism. Though patriotism levels were high during the American Revolution, flags were seen as articles of military equipment that were essential for identification and communication. Flag makers like Betsy Ross thought of themselves as suppliers of military goods.
Although the idea of an annual day specifically celebrating our nation’s flag first originated in 1885 by schoolteacher B.J. Cigrand in Fredonia, Wisconsin, to observe June 14 as “Flag Birthday,” the holiday was actually proposed in a newspaper editorial in June 1861 by Charles Dudley Warner, an editor of the Hartford Evening Press, just two months after the attack on Fort Sumter that started the Civil War. The flag quickly transitioned from something that was a patriotic symbol, a marker of federal territory and military use, to being something that was widely used as a beloved banner for ordinary Americans as well.
Though the flag was made in 1776 and a holiday for it was proposed in 1861, it wasn’t until 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as the official date for Flag Day, and in 1949, the U.S. Congress permanently established the date as National Flag Day.
If you fly a flag on the Fourth of July, bring it out a little early and fly it proudly on June 14!
I fear I have lost the battle against rabbits and ravens. The agapanthus and muhly grass I’ve been nursing back to health after the first gnawing the rabbits gave them is now history and, to add insult to injury, I found more than a few of the furry culprits lounging like little sphinxes in the remains of what was the beginning of a colorful flower bed. The ravens have once again descended in huge numbers, squawking and challenging the horses to share shady areas, and have decimated and redistributed the remnants of every small solar light on the property. Clearly, I’m going to have to think outside the box to find a solution!
We’re all pleased to see the reopening of businesses and the easing of social distancing requirements but many establishments may continue to require face coverings, at least for a while longer. Lest I forget, which I have, extras are now safely tucked away in the consoles of the car and the truck as well as my purse!
Be kind, stay well and “slow and steady wins the race” hugs to all!
