MORONGO BASIN — With restaurants and bars allowed to provide drive-through or delivery only, the county Public Health Department is asking them to remember the needy when they have surplus food.
The county Public Health Department encourages businesses that have an excess of safe and wholesome food to donate it to the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County Food Bank Program or any other charitable feeding location in the area.
For information on the Community Action food bank, call (909) 723-1580 or (909) 723-1581.
Local food banks that may need food include the Way Station, at (760) 366-8088, and Feed 29, at (760) 361-3663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.