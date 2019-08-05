YUCCA VALLEY — A high-pressure gas line was clipped by someone digging in the yard of a home in the 7400 block of Borrego Trail Monday afternoon.
A San Bernardino County fire captain said on the scene that the homeowners were working in the yard when they hit the gas line. Firefighters closed off the street in the immediate vicinity, just north of Papago Trail, and aimed hoses at the house while waiting for the Gas Company to arrive.
A Gas Company worker got on the scene around 2 p.m.
The captain said the potential for gas leaks like this one is why it’s important to call 811 at least two working days before starting a digging project.
You can also call (800) 422-4133 or visit www.digalert.org to enter an online ticket to check for gas lines.
