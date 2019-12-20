JOSHUA TREE — When Roger Tindell shot Jonathan Lakes in Yucca Valley a year ago, Lakes was left unable to walk, speak or care for himself. His family, who now often have to speak for him, addressed Tindell at his sentencing hearing Friday morning at the Joshua Tree courthouse.
“He cannot walk. He cannot speak. He cannot do much of anything,” said Lakes’ sister Danielle Lakes Martinez. “My brother didn’t deserve this.”
Tindell, a 38-year-old Morongo Basin resident, shot Lakes in the head on the morning of Oct. 17, 2018. His motive is still unknown.
Investigators say after the shooting, Tindell led deputies on a chase through Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley that ended when Tindell hit a patrol car and fired on deputies, who returned fire and brought him down.
Tindell is also a suspect in a double homicide in Henderson, Nevada, and was wanted by an FBI task force when he shot Lakes.
Tindell, who was charged with eight counts of attempted murder, took a plea deal on Dec. 11 and changed his plea to guilty to three counts of attempted murder with an enhancement for discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.
On Friday morning, Lakes and about a dozen friends and family members filed into a courtroom in Joshua Tree to tell Judge Rodney Cortez how the shooting has affected them and their family.
Lakes was unable to speak at the hearing but he cried out in moans as his family members spoke.
“I’m angry, extremely angry,” said his wife, Heidi Elizabeth Lakes. “You have taken so much and for what I will never know.”
Heidi Lakes is now her husband’s full-time caretaker. She, along with her two teenage children, help him go to the bathroom, eat and wash himself.
“Instead of going to college or to the Navy I have to help my dad at home,” said his son, Zachariah Lakes.
Zachariah said he doesn’t understand why this happened to his father and his family.
“There’s no sense to these types of crimes,” Cortez said. “But it’s remarkable what you’re doing for your father and for your family.”
In all his time on the bench, the judge said, he has rarely seen crimes so cold and senseless. While he wished there was something he could say to help the family, he acknowledged that nothing he could do would heal them. They have to rely on each other, he said.
Tindell was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison. If he ever receives parole, he will be on parole for life.
However, after his sentencing is processed, he will be extradited to Nevada to face charges for the double homicide in Henderson.
On Oct. 12, 2018, Robin McComb, 40, and Mellisa Mason, 28, were found dead in their home from head injuries. Tindell is the prime suspect in the killings.
Mason’s mom, Paula Mason, was present at Tindell’s sentencing hearing on Friday and gave her condolences to Lake’s family.
If found guilty of murder in Nevada, Tindell could face punishment of death or life in prison without parole.
