SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY — A 50-year-old man with the novel coronavirus 2019 within San Bernardino County died from the virus, marking the first death within the county from COVID-19.
“Our hearts go out to this gentleman’s loved ones,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt
Hagman. “This is a sad milestone in the county’s fight against this global pandemic. The loss reminds us how vital it is that we comply with official health orders to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe.”
The patient had underlying health conditions and, at this time, the county has decided to not release any further information about his identity, like where he resided, to comply with HIPAA and maintain patient privacy.
Trudy Raymundo, director of the Public Health Department, said she has seen cases everywhere, throughout the county, and everyone should assume and act like the virus is in their community.
“It is in all of our cities. People need to already assume that it is in your community and already in your city,” she said. “We absolutely already have community spread and we need residents to be prepared at the highest level of responsiveness.”
On Tuesday, seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed within the county bringing the total cases to 38.
Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Giustafson said that as cases continue to increase the county urges everyone to stay home and comply with state and county orders.
“In these unsettling times, it is clear that the spread of COVID-19 is broad,” he said. “Everyone should assume that anyone could have COVID-19 and unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are appealing to everyone who possibly can to stay safe at home.”
I don't ride the MBTA buses too much, but every so often I have to. On a recent trip to Yucca Valley i couldn't help but be alarmed at how cavalier some riders were about social distancing and keeping their bare hands off seat handles and the metal grip poles. The drivers are to be highly commended for volunteering to drive. They have no protective equipment to speak of either. The seats directly behind them are blocked off to give them some space. A good idea for sure. But it's the passengers that have to get it together. On my last trip some lady blew the biggest, wettest sneeze I ever heard from the back of the bus. She never covered it. No muffle. You could feel the mental shock wave from the passengers. Some nervously said "God bless you". I nearly said something entirely the opposite, but luckily I was wearing my mask I bought from Home Depot years ago and tried to chill. We NEED the local buses to run, otherwise a lot of people around here are literally going to starve to death. But the community is going to have to clean up it's act. Don't listen to idiotic politicians trying to play down the dangers. Listen to the doctors and scientists and realize that traveling and being among others can be a hidden death sentence if you are not focused. Yeah- it stinks. No handshakes, hugs or kisses allowed. But it can be spread just by talking closely..No lie! Let's keep the buses safe. Quit touching stuff and cover that sneeze and cough with a tissue. If you can find any for sale.
