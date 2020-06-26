Your choice for Saturday breakfast! As summer mornings become too torrid to keep our cashier station outside, Kim moves into the lobby as we reopen the Johnson Valley Community Center for our guests.
Tables are spaced apart, with fewer chairs (although your server can bring extra chairs if members of a single household wish to sit together). Wear your mask. A non-contact thermometer will check your temp, and non-contact hand sanitizer stations are set up. Our worker bees will be wearing masks; they always observe safe food handling practices and will sanitize the tables after each guest leaves.
You decide. Do you prefer to order your breakfast to-go and remain outside? Or order to-go and wait indoors in the AC? Or stay indoors to eat your breakfast? Up to you.
If you wish to order in advance, phone Kim after 7 a.m. at (760) 792-4555. Keep calling if the line is busy. The breakfast burrito and the large breakfasts are $6, and the small breakfasts (same menu, smaller portions) is $4. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
We hope to be able to maintain this kind of operation, although, as usual, we lack volunteers in the summertime.
About the Forth of July dinner. Unfortunately, it must be canceled. The lack of volunteers, difficulties serving hot dogs and hamburgers in our usual choose-your-own-toppings system in a socially distant way, plus the non-issuance of single-day permits to sell beer or mix drinks, has squelched all our ideas for the traditional chuckwagon dinner.
Having our Saturday dinner on Independence Day does not happen often. The last year it happened, 2015, was a great day. Oh, well.
The Homestead Valley Community Council plans to resume regular monthly meetings at 3 p.m. July 20 the Flamingo Heights Community Center, 55977 Perris Road, two blocks west of La Copine Restaurant.
Supervisor Dawn Rowe and Fire Chief Dan Munsey are invited to come, as well as other friends in law enforcement. There is no way at this point to predict attendance.
Your comments are welcome!
——
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.
