LANDERS — A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of setting fire to the house he was living in.
Davis Bouthavong is being held in the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of arson and is due in court to be formally charged Thursday.
Witnesses who saw a man possibly setting a house on fire drew firefighters and sheriff’s deputies to a home on Emerald Way and Juniper Street at 5:58 p.m. Saturday.
“We got reports of a male subject starting the house on fire and that he was basically yelling and acting inappropriately,” county fire Battalion Chief Scott Tuttle said.
One of the witnesses to the fire, Matthew Owen Jenkins, works nearby. In a phone interview Tuesday, he said he saw smoke and then flames from a short distance away.
“I jumped in my truck and headed over there. I was going to see if there was anybody who needed help or if there were any animals inside,” Jenkins said.
When he arrived, he saw the man later identified as Bouthavong.
“When I got there I saw that he was burning his own house down so I didn’t want to get too close.”
Jenkins said the man was standing on something behind a wooden fence so he was elevated as he looked at the house burning and shouted expletives.
“He was acting like he was happy and excited that his house was burning down,” Jenkins said. “His behavior was so bizarre. He was screaming ‘USA, USA,’ and ‘Let this f— burn.’”
Jenkins said he was most worried that someone was in the house, but he couldn’t get close enough to check.
Jenkins said while he didn’t recognize Bouthavong, a friend of his lives nearby and identified him as a neighbor.
“He was telling me he’s always yelling and doing crazy things.”
Jenkins a video of the incident and shared it on Facebook.
Warned about Bouthavong’s behavior, firefighters asked for sheriff’s deputies to respond, too.
“We requested law enforcement right away and we proceeded in cautiously with the plan that if he started acting out toward us we would contact law enforcement,” Tuttle said. “But he was actually gone when we got there.”
Engine crews from Yucca Mesa, Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree responded. The first crew arrived to find the house was fully involved in fire.
“We went to an aggressive fire attack and had the fire knocked down in about 15 minutes,” Tuttle said.
The home was completely destroyed by fire.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department investigated and determined Bouthavong had intentionally set fire to the house, which had been living in.
Deputies found him near the house and arrested him at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.
In addition to arson, Bouthavong was also arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
