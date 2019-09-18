Cook won’t run for Congress next year

WASHINGTON — Congressman Paul Cook announced this week he will not run for re-election to the House of Representatives in 2020.
Instead, the former Yucca Valley mayor plans to run for a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
Cook won’t be competing with his former field representative and fellow Yucca Valley resident, Dawn Rowe, who plans to run for re-election as 3rd District supervisor.
Instead, he told press he will campaign for the 1st District supervisor’s seat. The man who currently holds that position, Robert Lovingood, has announced he will not run again.
The 1st District includes Apple Valley, Victorville and Hesperia.
Cook, who has served in Congress since 2013, is the 18th Republican in the House of Representatives to announce he won’t seek re-election or is resigning.
A fellow Republican, Assemblyman Jay Obernolte from Big Bear Lake, said he plans to run to replace Cook in Congress.
Democrat Chris Bubser, of Mammoth Lakes, is also running.
The primary will occur on March 3, 2020. The general election will occur on November 3, 2020. General election candidates will be added here following the primary.
