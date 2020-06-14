MORONGO BASIN — The state Department of Public Health issued guidance on Friday afternoon that will allow nail salons, tattoo studios and other personal care services to open back up beginning June 19.
Included are esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo and piercing shops; and massage therapy in non-healthcare settings.
The state is asking that businesses that open up make several procedural changes to ensure the safety of their customers. These changes include mandating that staff members wear face masks and, in nail salons, tattoo and massage shops, mandating that customers also wear masks.
Businesses will also be urged to temperature screen their employees, clean often and thoroughly, enforce social distancing and altering reception areas to reduce customer contact.
A full list of the state’s guidelines can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/expanded-personal-services.pdf.
Some businesses in the Morongo Basin, including Mojave Mami’s Lash & Skin Studio and Strata Lab Tattoo, have already announced their plans for reopening with safety modifications.
Strata Lab Tattoo announced on Friday that they will open on June 19 by appointment only. They are asking that customers come alone to their appointments and show up on time, not early.
Upon arrival, customers will be directed to a hand washing station and will be required to wash their hands at least once, if not several times during their session. Customers are also required to wear face masks at all times; they will be provided for customers who do not have their own.
There will also be an additional $20 personal protective equipment fee for each session.
Cosmetic tattooing and facial tattooing are not yet allowed per state order.
Mojave Mami’s will be opening on June 23 for all services and will be following similar practices. The studio will be taking clients by appointment only and only the person receiving services will be allowed in the building. Face masks will be required during appointments and temperatures of all customers will be checked at the door.
Mojave Mami’s will also not be accepting cash payment at this time. They will be accepting payments by credit, debit, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Zelle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.