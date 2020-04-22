Burglars rob two businesses in same hour

YUCCA VALLEY AND MORONGO VALLEY— At 11:26 p.m. Monday, three male and one female unknown suspects broke the glass entry door of Sinclair Gas Station in Yucca Valley.
Once inside, the suspects stole large quantities of cigarettes and other items.
The suspects fled the area in a dark-colored sedan which waited nearby with an unknown getaway driver.
Approximately 30 minutes after the first commercial burglary, the same suspects broke the entry door of All American Fuel in Morongo Valley to gain entrance.
They again stole a lot of cigarettes and other items, and again fled in a dark-colored sedan.
In each of the burglaries, one of the male suspects wore a jacket with the word “NASA” on the front with a zippered pocket on the left arm; and he had tattoos on his right arm and hand.
The female suspect wore a sweatshirt with the “PINK” on the front.
The other two male suspects wore light-colored sweatshirts and dark pants.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
Anonymous tips may be made to We-Tip at (888) 78-CRIME.
(4) comments
Sounds like half the hood rats from Desert Hot Springs
Good thing they did not hit my place... Bobby traps all over... It would have been a mess to clean up what would be left of them.. All American got burned months ago from the same kind of slime that did this one. The owners there are really nice and this comes out of their pockets, not some huge corporation like Sinclair. Bad news for all of us that this is starting up here. With the courts closed and the No Bail orders from the state on many crimes due to the COVID-19 situation, one can only expect that the lazy scum from wherever will be having a field day ripping folks off.
Just a clarification. Burglars burglarize. Robbers rob. A burglar cannot “rob” a building. Writers need to be a little more accurate when it comes to this. Thanks
This sort of thing happens because of desperation. With so many struggling and suddenly unemployed it's not surprising. We need cash relief to the community members to support those in need.
