YUCCA VALLEY — A man being investigated for child molestation, 65-year-old resident of Morongo Valley Steven Perry, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday night after a seven-hour standoff with deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station, the SWAT team and sheriff’s aviation crews.
Deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant on Perry around 12:17 p.m. Friday. He fled and they gave chase, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Perry evaded the deputies and ended up at a house in the 300 block of Fortuna Avenue that was occupied by a woman and five children. At 12:34 p.m., sheriff’s dispatch got a 911 call that Perry was firing a weapon, believed to be a rifle, at the home. Deputies arrived and Perry began firing at them in their vehicles, they said.
Deputies returned fire and Perry barricaded himself inside the home.
The woman and children were able to safely escape from the rear of the home, and deputies took them to a safe location. They were unhurt.
Deputies, alog with crew members in sheriff’s aircraft, began public safety announcements telling Perry to surrender to deputies. He did not, and SWAT responded.
A crisis negotiator also arrived on the scene and started discussions with Perry, asking him to exit the home and peacefully surrender.
Over the next several hours, Perry appeared at the windows and doors of the residence, but never went outside.
Deputies used an armored vehicle to open windows and doors, allowing a robot to enter the house, around 7:45 p.m. The robot showed Perry inside, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies entered and recovered a rifle near his body.
Homicide investigators are conducting the investigation. The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact detective David Carpenter at (909) 387-3589 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
