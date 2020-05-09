Wildflowers are legacy from last century

YUCCA VALLEY — Seeds scattered decades ago by Harrison Jellison are still keeping the yard of his Storey Park home covered in a riot of springtime color thanks to one of his descendants.
“When I was a little tyke, 4 or 5, I remember seeing these flowers,” said Kenny Henry, Jellison’s grandson, born in 1965.
Henry and his mom, Verna Fay Stevens, live in the home that Jellison started building in 1961. Henry said his grandpa put down a $10 deposit for the $1,000 lot.
At some point, Jellison scattered wildflower seeds in his front yard and Henry has taken to replanting them.
“For the last six or seven years, I’ve been picking the seeds and sprinkling them around,” he said. “I try to do it around November, when it’s going to snow. … They’re so hardy, they will germinate in the snow.”
This winter and early spring, conditions were just right for a spectacular blooming. Jellison’s gold and purple flowers are blooming in profusion along with desert dandelion and other species that have made themselves at home.
“That last rain really made them come alive,” Henry said.
