Welcome Center art winners show beauty of California

The 2020 California Welcome Center Art Contest was recently judged, though the “in-person” event is being postponed.
Four 2020 winners have been announced:
•Elisabeth Pollnow, of Twentynine Palms, won for her mixed-media piece “White Poppy.”
•Robert Arnett, of Glendora, won for his painting “Getting By on the 395.”
•Mitch Miller, of Yucca Valley, won for his photograph “Flare, Joshua Tree National Park.”
•Mark Robben, of Rancho Palos Verdes, won for his photograph “Bristlecone Pine Dancers.”
Due to the pandemic, the public art festival that was scheduled for April 25 and 26 was postponed to a still-to-be-determined future date.
Health concerns caused the Desert Regional Tourism Agency, which manages Yucca Valley’s California Welcome center, to close March 16.
The 2020 California Welcome Center art contest was launched in January. In April, a panel of five judges selected winners in three categories: mixed media, painting and photography. No entries were received for a fourth category, mosaics, so the judges gave an award to the next highest scoring entry in the three categories.
Winners will get space inside the center to show and sell their artwork for one year.
For more details about the festival, visit californiawelcomecenter.com and click the “Art Festival” link.
Vendor information is at californiawelcomecenter.com/artist-festival-booths.
For more information, call (760) 365-5464 or email admin@californiawelcomecenter.com.
