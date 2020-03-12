Students get sneak  peak at future careers

Students from Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley high schools explored possible future careers at the 21st Annual Career Exploration Day March 6 at Twentynine Palms High School
Students got the chance to talk to professionals about their career fields as well as representatives from colleges and vocational schools.
Some of the more than 80 groups that attended included the National Park Service, Army National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, California Highway Patrol, Morongo Basin Health Care District, Morongo Basin Ambulance, San Bernardino County Fire, Copper Mountain College and Hi-Desert Publishing.
Student also ran booths to spread information about campus programs. For example, students from the Bottle for Bowling were present, helping share information about their campus recycling program.
Students from Yucca Valley High School’s Better Together Club were also in attendance. The club promotes togetherness with mainstream and developmentally disabled students and is hoping to encourage students at Twentynine Palms High School to start their own club.
