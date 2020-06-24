Mike writes:
The good news is, as of this past Tuesday, Landers still has no recorded COVID-19 cases. The bad news is that there are more than 60 known cases in Morongo Basin. It’s all around us so please continue to limit your exposure to others, wear your mask when away from home and wash your hands frequently.
Landers Thrift Shoppe is open again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at 58380 Reche Road just east of the Landers Post Office. Thrift Shoppe volunteers have sanitized, organized and marked 50 percent off everything in the store! You’ll need a face mask to enter. Shelves are full right now, so donations are not being accepted at this time. The Shoppe accepts cash and credit cards, so come out for some serious half-price bargains!
All proceeds support Landers Community Association.
There will be another food giveaway at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Homestead Valley Park at 1501 Belfield Blvd. in Landers. A box of fresh produce will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Visitors are asked to please wear a face mask for safety and the safety of the volunteers. Proof of residency is not required.
If you’re interested in part-time work with flexible hours making $17 to $18.50 per hour, you might want to apply for work on the 2020 census, where a variety of positions are available. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Becky writes:
It is hard to believe we are rapidly approaching the Fourth of July and no fireworks are in sight. I know that a lot of people aren’t happy to have fireworks anymore, but I have to admit I love them. I remember when I was a kid, some brother or sister would always be here for the Fourth. They always brought a nice supply of fireworks with them from Nebraska. We would set off the first couple and then you would start to see headlights from all the neighborhood families coming to watch. They never came into our yard; they just sat on their cars and watched. Those times were so simple and fun. They seem like they were a hundred years ago.
The Landers Moose Lodge will officially reopen Saturday. They will be serving Francica’s fresh homemade tamales. You can get take-out, six for $12 or 10 for $20. Tamales will come in chicken, or green pepper and cheese with salsa sour creme and green sauce.
The bar opens at 1 p.m. and tamale sales start at 2.
Rumor has it, volunteers have been very busy fixing things and cleaning. Masks and social distancing are still recommended.
Our condolences to Richard Perry, who lost his brother Steve this past weekend.
One of our former Landers residents from long ago passed away recently. Her name was Linda Bedrosian. Many of us still remained friends with her all these years. I can still remember her waiting at the bus stop. She will be missed.
