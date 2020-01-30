Cecile Thorpe celebrates 93rd birthday with flood of friends and flowers

LANDERS — Cecile Thorpe grew up in the Great Depression, worked all of her life and outlived two daughters and two husbands. Hers has been a life of hardship but also renewing hope. On Saturday, she celebrated her 93rd birthday with a room full of family and friends at Belfield Hall.
“Happy birthday, sweetheart, and may you have many more.” Friends hugged Thorpe and showered her with bouquets of pink flowers. They matched her rose and gold fingernail polish.
“I’m going to be covered in flowers,” she said after accepting a cluster of roses.
“I didn’t know I knew this many people.”
Born in Kansas on Jan. 23, 1927, Thorpe was raised in Kansas and Oklahoma ‚ Dust Bowl country. She still remembers the drought and choking sand storms that swept through, killing people and animals.
“I remember it when it came through,” Thorpe said. “The chickens went up to roost at noon and we’d go into the tornado cellar.”
Thorpe worked as a waitress and left home as soon as she graduated, moving in with her employers at the restaurant.
It was while waiting tables that she met Abraham McCoy. He asked her on a date “pretty quick” and the two were soon married.
“He was fun to be with,” she remarked.
The couple moved from state to state, following job opportunities. They had three daughters.
McCoy died at age 55. Thorpe continued working, including waiting tables for 30 years.
“Oh, I’ve done all kinds of work,” she said.
She semi-retired in 1992 as an office administrator for an insurance company: “I say ‘semi’ because I’d get extra jobs.”
She met her second husband through her oldest daughter, Sandy Fitz. The two went on a blind date and fell in love.
Cecile’s three daughters gave her away at her wedding.
They were together 18 years, until his death 15 years ago, Fitz said.
Now widowed, Thorpe and two of her daughters bought a house on the mesa in Joshua Tree. Then another tragedy struck: Her middle and youngest daughters died within nine weeks of each other. One was 49 and the other 52.
Thorpe and her surviving daughter, Fitz, moved into the Joshua Tree house, where she lives to this day.
“It’s all right, it’s good,” she said.”
She has a boyfriend, Gene Phillips, whom she met at bingo about five years ago.
Thorpe doesn’t feel 93 years old — “Not really.”
“I used to outrun and outwalk anybody,” she said. Now she can’t drive, because of her vision, but her daughter takes her to the bingo games she plays several times a week.
Her surviving family in California includes Fitz, granddaughter Janiene Bishop, great-granddaughter Ava, 8, and great-grandsons Owen, 10, and Ethan, 12. In Oklahoma, she has two grandchildren, Selina and Cecilia, and great-grandchildren Laura, Kayden and J.D.
She also has several “adopted” kids and grandkids — people who look at her as a mother figure. “They just take one look at me and say, ‘Mom,” or, ‘Grandma,’” Thorpe said with a shrug.
“Everyone loves her,” Fitz said at the party. “She just gives love. She is remarkable.”
The friends at her birthday party said there’s just something remarkable about Thorpe.
“She’s just a special person, a fine, giving person,” Judy Kemp said.
Phillips’ granddaughter, Chynna Phillips, traveled from San Francisco to visit her grandpa and attend his girlfriend’s birthday party.
“She adopted me as one of her grandchildren. She’s taking care of my grandpa and looking absolutely fabulous at 93,” ,” Chynna said.
“She’s the best grandma anyone could ask for and she’ll kick your but at Yahtzee any day.”
Thorpe’s secret to old age?
“My daughter says I’m stubborn,” she replied with a grin. “I don’t know. I just try to take good care of myself and live a good Christian life.”
