Get your Saturday breakfast to-go-go-go from 7 to 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Johnson Valley Community Center. Take your breakfast to eat at home, or carry it across the parking lot and pick out a table to eat in the Desert Dreams Garden.
We still ask for social distancing, not a hardship when you’re out in the fresh air. Saturday morning temps – mild. Not much wind forecast, but who knows? It’s May, after all.
Have a big breakfast burrito for $6 or choose from the traditional Saturday breakfast menu with eggs and your choice of a whole list of sides, like crisp bacon, savory ham or sausage, mouthwatering hash browns and fluffy biscuits with heaps of gravy. The cost is $4-$6.
Or call ahead to Kim at (760) 792-4555 between 7 and 10 a.m. If the line is busy, please call back; don’t leave a message.
Cash or credit card accepted.
If you have not been to the Johnson Valley Community Center before, from Highway 247, turn onto Larrea Road (paved) and go 1¾ miles up to the corner of Quailbush Road. Welcome!
The Lucky Leap Year Lottery began on Leap Day, Feb. 29. Maybe Leap Year has not been so lucky for some of us, but our lottery resumed with the return of Saturday breakfast, so somebody gets a little luck!
As a customer appreciation, you could win a free Saturday breakfast if you have the winning breakfast order number. Mert Waite has won the free breakfast twice, on March 14, the last Saturday before the shutdown, and then again last Saturday. She got her choice of one of the “Lucky Leap Year winner” decorated cowboy hats to show off while having breakfast! (Of course, the winner can wear it any other time, too.)
Jason Hansen is one of the directors for the Homestead Valley Volunteers Active in Disaster. In case of a disaster, they will be serving Johnson Valley, Landers, Flamingo Heights, Yucca Mesa, Pioneertown, Rim Rock, Gamma Gulch and Pipes Canyon.
This group will host a training through the Red Cross at 10 a.m. June 8, both virtually and simultaneously in person at the Landers Association to prepare our community for future disasters. All social distancing measures will be in place for this training, and they are encouraging online participation.
“Our organization has been working overtime to ensure that we have a structure in place to serve you, and welcome all who wish to volunteer and help,” Jason says.
If you are interested in this training, email Jason at bravevet@gmail.com.
The Lucerne Valley clinic is up and running full force, and welcoming new patients five days a week, with excellent availability to get appointments quickly, even the same day. They take a wide variety of insurances and will even help you get Medicare and Medi-Cal if you need it.
The clinic is at 32770 Old Woman Springs Road, Unit A (only half an hour from JV on scenic 247). Call (760) 625-0052 or email lucernevalleyhclinic@gmail.com.
The annual round of Johnson Valley Improvement Association dinners and special events at the Community Center, so rudely interrupted, leaves us uncertain making plans, BUT, you can be sure there will be a doozy of a party when the doors open again.
Visitor photos are wanted, for possible use in the Johnson Valley Journal or on the Johnson Valley website. Please email your garden pictures, 120 or higher resolution, to me at www.ranchotaj@gmail.com. Thanks in advance!
Lots of work has gone into repairing flood damage (and thanks be to you who make donations to the JVIA Road Fund). Big trucks, aggressive tires, delivery vehicles and the trash truck, all create ruts and whoopties, but motorcycles and side-by-sides get the blame — and too often deserve it. (You do know, don’t you, that those who spin in circles, looking stupid making donuts in the roads, attract a mysterious curse? Ancient alien researchers say yes.)
Road-building and repair contractors tell us any vehicle, street legal or not, going over 25 mph will damage dirt roads. So please take it easy.
Remember, noise carries, and dust drifts. Glance behind you. You may be surprised at the rooster tail you have raised. Please, we don’t need more dust in the house than Mother Nature already supplies.
Also be aware, blind corners with exceptionally dense vegetation have cut down your field of vision. You know to look out for junior riders on smaller vehicles, but another hazard needs mentioning.
Some thoughtless people let their dogs run loose, and you know what many dogs like to do when they spy a moving vehicle. It’s sad to think those folks are either unaware or don’t care about the perils that domestic dogs face out here (and then blame you if you injure or kill the poor animal).
Many of us host family and friends. Please alert them to all this if they ride or drive the community roads.
PS — This goes for any dirt roads in every community!
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, stay healthy, and as George Cayer always says, keep smiling!
