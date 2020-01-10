Snow and rain push past averages

YUCCA VALLEY — Snow and above-average rainfall were the highlights for the month of December. Yucca Valley recorded 2.78 inches of rain, well above the historical average of 0.63 for the month. Snow was reported in all parts for the Basin. Yucca Valley recorded 3 inches but higher elevations had up to 8 inches.
Rain and snow figures: Morongo Valley got 2.90 inches of rain and ¾ inch of snow. Landers got 2.83 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Twentynine Palms recorded 2.14 inches of rain and 3 inches of snow. Joshua Tree reported 1.50 inches of rain and a light dusting of snow.
Temperatures were close to normal for this time of the year. Yucca Valley recorded an average high of 55 and low of 31 degrees. Historically, the high is 58 and the low 33.
The high temperature was 69 on the 13th and the low was 25 on the 18th.
Other highs and lows last month: Morongo Valley: 65 and 31 degrees; Landers: 70 and 29; Twentynine Palms: 69 and 31; Joshua Tree: 73 and 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.