Our little community is even quieter than usual, as this social isolation situation continues. I am so very grateful for my “stay-at-home” communication research assistant job with UC San Diego, which involves 30 years of data on the after-school program for under-served children “La Clase Magica,” founded by Dr. Olga Vasquez of UCSD. National news reports indicate that children from low-income families are the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus.
Stay safe, stay home.
Schools are shut down except for online education opportunities, but many people don’t have access to the internet. We have internet access at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center as a Mojave WiFi hot spot. Perhaps we, as a community can help out? Does anyone out there have a computer device they haven’t used in forever and would like to donate? The center itself is closed indefinitely, but maybe we could practice safe, physical distancing outside the building, with abundant hand-sanitizing availability, thereby helping some of our younger neighbors in their efforts to keep learning? Thoughts, ideas?
Meanwhile, our family is gardening up a storm! We now have two completely encaged areas, including below the soil and over the top in a desperate attempt to keep a little food for us humans when the critters vector on our veggies! Radishes are coming up, bringing with them the promise of a hopeful and delicious future!
Here’s Mary: “If you are curious about comets, look for C/2019 Y4, aka Atlas, which is brightening dramatically as it nears the sun. This encounter is still months away so we will have plenty of viewing and hopefully photo opportunities before Atlas journeys back to deep space.
“Early risers may keep an eye out for Mercury, rising shortly before the sun. Though Neptune is in the mix, it is too dim and washed out by the sun’s glare. Evening enthusiasts can view our sister planet Venus residing among the Little Dipper in the Western sky, and likely to be the first thing you spot as twilight falls. Venus will be brighter later this month, but still makes for an amazing gazing target especially viewed through a telescope or binoculars.”
Thanks, Mary.
Stay well neighbors!
Please call in news at (760) 362-5212 and leave a message for Annelies or email cmmcanewsletter@gmail.com
(0) comments
