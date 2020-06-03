Memorial Day festivities and activities, however downplayed this year, are behind us and have ushered in summer weekend get-aways. Our regular weekenders and visitors seemed to enjoy a few days of “normality,” free from social distancing and mask requirements. Although I heard more off-road vehicles than usual, the riders were more than respectful of our roads and open properties. As a reminder to our locals and those visiting our little slice of the desert, the majority of our dirt roads are not posted with stop or yield signs. Our crossroads, big or small, north/south or east/west are considered “rural uncontrolled intersections.” It is the responsibility of each driver to slow and yield before continuing through an unmarked intersection. Posted speeds are also infrequent but if you’re traveling on a dirt road, chances are the speed limit is 15 mph!
While we continue to transition into phase two of COVID-19 re-opening guidelines, it’s anyone’s guess what activities will be acceptable when the Fourth of July holiday weekend arrives. By following guidelines our community has been amazingly successful in keeping virus numbers low. We’ll have to redirect our patience levels as businesses start to open again, along with guidelines they’ll be required to follow. It’s a slow process, to be sure but we’re getting there!
Our Desert Heights neighborhood has been pretty quiet and uneventful these days, but I did notice, on my weekly trek to town, houses with fresh coats of paint and new fencing going up on a few properties and, so I don’t feel completely alone in my weeding efforts, neighbors with hula hoes in hand busy clearing yards and easements of the unwanted, pesky plants. In a recent conversation with a friend, we discussed various options available to eradicate weeds in an efficient manner. Not looking forward to the 500 feet or so of easement weeds I was facing, I perked up when she reminded me of the tried and true “burn” method her husband and others use. Easy, quick and efficient, especially in gravel areas where weeds are hard to get to. The only drawback in my situation was the close proximity of weeds to areas of manure, which is highly combustible. For me, the knuckle down and get ’er done hula hoe method won out, much to the displeasure of my back! Little did I know, a week later, that the plume of smoke I was watching from my patio were my friend’s sheds, accidentally set ablaze by the blow torch! Thankfully, they’re OK, their house was not compromised and hopefully cleanup efforts will move along quickly. I was not aware that propane blow torches are not allowed in county fire jurisdictions, so if any of you are as unaware as I was, and currently use this method, you might want to consider retiring your torches!
The Eagles Aerie continues its hiatus, with the health and safety of their members and guests in mind. Stay safe, stay well and “we’re getting there” hugs to all!
