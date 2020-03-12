Events canceled due to coronavirus worries

MORONGO BASIN — Due to concerns involving the spread of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, several events in the Morongo Basin and throughout California have been canceled or postponed.
These events include local community gatherings, sporting events and large music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a message late Wednesday, saying the state’s public health experts have determined that large gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March.
On Thursday morning, San Bernardino County responded by ordering an immediate cancellation or postponement of gatherings of more then 250 people.
“The county realizes that this order will result in inconveniences to many people and businesses,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “However, the county’s primary concern is the health and well being of its resident and visitors.”
Non-essential gatherings that will attract fewer than 250 people can proceed only if the organizers can enforce social distancing of six feet per person, per the California Department of Public Health.
In Twentynine Palms, Sky’s the Limit canceled stargazing parties on March 14 and March 21.
“Sky’s the Limit is taking a very cautious approach out of concerns for our guests and visitors as well as our astronomers,” Ann Corgdon said in an email.
A Friday night lecture at the Old Schoolhouse Museum was canceled by the Twentynine Palms Historical Society board.
In Joshua Tree, Transition Joshua Tree canceled the March 12 edition of its monthly Death Café and the Rotary Club of Joshua Tree canceled its 40th anniversary celebration planned for Saturday at the Sportsman’s Club.
Joshua Basin Water District canceled its annual Water Education Day slated for March 29.
The largest venues to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic were Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim. The park will close Saturday and remain closed through March.
In the Coachella Valley, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open was canceled. The open is one of the world’s leading tennis tournaments and was scheduled to start on March 9.
Goldenvoice production company announced on Tuesday that it was postponing the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals until October at the direction of the Riverside Public Health Department.
Coachella was scheduled for April but will now take place Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18. Stagecoach will take place Oct. 23-25
As cities and counties throughout the United States continue to declare public health emergencies and step up safety measures, more event cancellations can be expected in the future; large Los Angeles events like E3 are already announcing cancellations and ticket refunds. If you are planning to go to a large, populated event in the near future, make sure you check with the venues.
