I’m sorry to say that the Johnson Valley Community Center remains closed for any get-togethers for the duration of social distancing. No Saturday breakfasts and no Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (although there’s talk of a fiesta celebrating the end of restrictions).
Also canceled is the May-June issue of the Johnson Valley Journal (though we may post some pages on www.johnsonvalley.com; to be announced).
Still possible is the Summer Solstice Fest on June 22. The pizza made to order was such a hit last year, and it could have been even bigger this year; but there may be little time left for the Homestead Valley Community Council to organize this fundraiser in Homestead Valley Park.
It could be possible to hold it as a smaller party. Maybe public gathering restrictions will be relaxed somewhat. A Solstice Fest could be just what the people of the Basin need. Tasty pizzas made to your order in the fresh air at the Homestead Valley Park in Landers! Yeah!
The book “Heart Bar Ranch and Johnson Valley Neighbors” has had a number of reservations come. It is a history of the cowboys of the Heart Bar Ranch at Old Woman Springs and early homesteaders, written by Johnson Valley homesteader Martha Coutant.
The Morongo Basin Historical Society supplied the Johnson Valley Improvement Association with 50 copies. The folks who came to the book launch bought many of them. This was our last event at the community center before we got grounded. All were signed that day by Martha’s son, Stan, also a historian. When MBHS republished the book, they added more priceless vintage photos from their collections.
To reserve your copies, email me at ranchotaj@gmail.com, text Kim Abramson at (760) 792-4555 or click on the “Contact Us” link at www.johnsonvalley.com.
The cost is $20. We do not know exactly how many copies remain in the box, but get your name on the list to have the best shot at getting a signed book, and not having to wait for a re-order.
