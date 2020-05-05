County gives food to senior, disabled residents of remote areas

MORONGO BASIN — Older and disabled adults were invited to get free food at the former county fire stations in Landers and Wonder Valley Thursday.
Held by the San Bernardino County Department of Aging and Adult Services, the giveaways were open to adults 60 and older and adults of any age with disabilities. No proof of age or disability was required. Residents picked up the food at the curb, with no person-to-person contact.
The Aging and Adult Services Office of the Public Guardian coordinated these giveaways and may hold more.
“(We) will continue to assess the needs of the community and schedule food drive events as needed,” DAAS District Manager Claudia Harris said via email.
People coming to the Landers distribution were checked in by county employees Cherish Kulka and Robert Dougherty and directed to fellow employees Breanna Parker and Jessica Duran, who were loading food boxes into vehicles.
“This is a regular USDA food distribution with shelf-stable foods,” explained Parker.
Harris was at the Landers fire station Thursday morning along with two deputy directors of the Office of the Public Guardian, Chris Tarr and Glenda Jackson.
“We are partnering with the Community Action Partnership food program and the San Bernardino County Fire Department here today,” Jackson explained.
County funds senior center nutrition sites
The county offers other food services for people 60 and older and disabled adults in the Morongo Basin, Harris said.
The nutrition programs are held at three Basin senior centers and are funded by the Office of the Public Guardian through a state grant.
“Our contracted provider is Family Service Association, who distribute meals on curbside or for home delivery,” said Harris.
The three locations are:
•Twentynine Palms Senior Center at 6539 Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms. Residents should call FSA for a delivery schedule at (951) 342-3057.
•Joshua Tree Community Center at 6171 Sunburst Ave. in Joshua Tree. Curbside pickup is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
•Yucca Valley Senior Center west of Town Hall. Curbside pickup is held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
“(We) have partnered with (CAPSBC) in order to provide free food commodities to our aging and disabled population during these challenging times,” Harris added.
For more information, call the senior information lines at (800) 510-2020 or (909) 891-3810 or visit www.sbcounty.gov/daas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.