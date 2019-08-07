Library takes children beneath the waves for special storytime

YUCCA VALLEY — “Who’s excited about going under the sea?”
“Me!” “Me!” “Me!” A chorus of little voices called back to librarian Michael Jacome. With that, they plunged into the special Under the Sea Storytime held Tuesday at the Yucca Valley library.
Like at every storytime, they started with the “Hello Song,” with veteran storytimers warbling the lines, “Hi, hello and how are you,” sung to the tune of “Mary had a Little Lamb.”
Jacome plunged into a picture book about a diving adventure and then an Octonauts story about Dunkie, a goldfish who can’t stop growing. The kids sprawled out in the children’s section gasped and giggled along with the books and called back answers to the librarian’s questions.
“If anyone wants to check this out afterward, let me know,” Jacome said, waving the picture books in his hand.
With the stories finished, everyone scattered to the tables to make deep-sea crafts, like a headband with lobster claws and googly eyes on stalks.
On another table, kids’ books about oceans and undersea life were spread for families to look through and check out. Kids got a ticket for a prize drawing for every 15 books they checked out.
Although the Under the Sea Storytime with prizes was a one-time event, the Yucca Valley library hosts storytime at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Tuesday. There are also programs for infants, toddlers and older kids. For information, call (760) 228-5455.
